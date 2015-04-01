....und immer wieder Thank You Jesus!
Thank You | Jesus Army Songs - A music video to an honest song about gratitude. Filmed at the Northampton Jesus Centre (Deco Theatre).
Lyrics:
So many times,
You reached out to me,
But I turned my back 'cause I didn't think you had what I need.
Now you're everything,
You're everything to me.
I can't be without you God,
You're everything.
And I want to say thank you,
I was lost and you found me,
I was dead inside,
And you breathed into me,
And you brought these bones to life.
I want to say thank you,
Thank you for saving me.
Thank you for loving me unconditionally God.
2. You stood with open arms,
But I ran away.
'Cause I was scared of the pain that came with trust.
But I came running back,
Into your embrace,
Because I knew you'd still be there,
You'd never leave me God.
Chorus
I don't deserve you God (x2)
But you keep on loving me anyway.
Oh, You'd never stop loving me God.
Chorus
NCCC © 2014 Jesus Fellowship Songs/CopyCare Ltd.