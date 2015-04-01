....und immer wieder Thank You Jesus!

Thank You | Jesus Army Songs - A music video to an honest song about gratitude. Filmed at the Northampton Jesus Centre (Deco Theatre).



Lyrics:

So many times,

You reached out to me,

But I turned my back 'cause I didn't think you had what I need.

Now you're everything,

You're everything to me.

I can't be without you God,

You're everything.



And I want to say thank you,

I was lost and you found me,

I was dead inside,

And you breathed into me,

And you brought these bones to life.

I want to say thank you,

Thank you for saving me.

Thank you for loving me unconditionally God.



2. You stood with open arms,

But I ran away.

'Cause I was scared of the pain that came with trust.

But I came running back,

Into your embrace,

Because I knew you'd still be there,

You'd never leave me God.



Chorus



I don't deserve you God (x2)

But you keep on loving me anyway.

Oh, You'd never stop loving me God.



Chorus



NCCC © 2014 Jesus Fellowship Songs/CopyCare Ltd.