Happy Birthday Johnny Cash. He was born J. R. Cash on February 26, 1932.

AIN’T NO GRAVE – Johnny Cash – There ain’t no grave that can hold my body down.

There ain’t no grave can hold my body down.



When I hear that trumpet sound I’m gonna rise right outta the ground

aint’ no grave that can hold my body down.



Well look way down the river and what do you think I see?

I see a band of angels and they’re coming after me.



There ain’t no grave that can hold my body down.

There ain’t no grave can hold my body down.



Well look down yonder Gabriel put your feet on the land and sea.

But Gabriel don’t you blow your trumpet ’til you hear from me.



There ain’t no grave that can hold my body down

ain’t no grave can hold my body down.



Well meet me Jesus meet me meet me in the middle of the air

and if these wings don’t fail me, I will meet you anywhere.



There ain’t no grave that can hold my body down.

There ain’t no grave can hold my body down.



Well meet me mother and father meet me down a river road

and mama you know that I’ll be there when I check in my load.



There ain’t no grave that can hold my body down

There ain’t no grave can hold my body down



There ain’t no grave can hold my body down

Johnny Cash – Spiritual -